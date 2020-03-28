COVID-19: Designer Brands Producing Fashionable Masks Amid Global Shortage

Several fashion designer brands have opted to produce face masks amid a global shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not only fashion influencers and other people conscious about their look are also looking for designer masks to match their dress. Recently, Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova took the internet by storm after she wore colour-coordinated face masks at different events.

Britain’s Tatler, a society publication, published an article with the headline “How to style an epidemic” in which talked about ways to get apocalypse-ready in the times of public health crisis. Luxury fashion brands are witnessing a high demand for stylish fashion clothing and designer companies in China, the first epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, have also started designing a new line of fashionable masks that are germ-resistant and breathable.

Read: Cop Dons 'Coronavirus' Head Mask, Educates Lockdown Violators On Social Distancing

A Beijing-based designer came up with the idea of creating breathable but effective masks after people started using makeshift items of clothing to protect themselves at work. The new designs include windbreaker, sleeveless piece covering the head and shoulders and another piece for the upper torso with sleeves.

Read: COVID-19 Outbreak: Xiaomi India To Donate Lakhs Of N95 Masks To State Govts, Hospitals

Ralph Lauren pitches in

On March 26, Designer brand Ralph Lauren announced to produce thousands of masks and isolation gowns to match the demand. The Ralph Lauren Corporation has started the production of 250,000 masks and 25,000 isolation gowns with its US manufacturing partners. It has also pledged to donate $10 million to help its teams, partners and communities impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“At the heart of our Company, there has always been a spirit of togetherness that inspires our creativity, our confidence and most importantly our support for one another. In the past weeks and months, that spirit has never wavered,” said Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, in a statement.

“We believe that no matter who you are or where you are from, we are all connected. That is why we are taking significant action to help our teams and communities through this crisis,” he added.

Read: Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Gucci To Manufacture Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Slovakian President Wears Face Masks Matching Her Dresses, Netizens Say 'impeccable'

(Image: AP)