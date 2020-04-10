Good News: Doctors Tape Smiling Photos Of Themselves On Their PPE To Reassure Patients

While coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world and healthcare workers are wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect themselves from contracting the deadly disease, they have also realised that the lack of human contact could make the experience all the more upsetting. However, in a bid to reassure the patients, the medical staff have decided to tape photos of themselves to their PPE. With their name tags, the doctor and nurses have added pictures of themselves smiling as well so that the patients know that they are in capable hands.

In an Instagram post, Dr Robertino Rodriguez, who is a respiratory therapist at Scripps Mercy Hospital, San Diego, US, wrote in a caption, “Yesterday I felt bad for my patients in ER when I would come in the room with my face covered in PPE. A reassuring smile makes a big difference to a scared patient. So today I made a giant laminated badge for my PPE. So my patients can see a reassuring and comforting smile”.

Soon after his post, a nurse from Los Angeles, Derek DeVault, also took to Instagram to post a similar photo of himself. He and a group of his friends also started taping pictures of themselves on their PPE to make sure that their patients were as calm and reassured as possible. He even called the idea ‘beautiful’.

In the caption, Derek wrote, “Saw this idea on IG and thought it was a beautiful way to bring ease to our patients during this stressful time. Thank you to all the healthcare workers out there for battling on the frontline. To all those who are staying home, a huge shout out to you! I know that is also not easy”.

'Act of humanity'

Several netizens praised the idea and called it ‘wonderful’. One user wrote, “Your compassion already bleeds through your mask. We love what you do, be safe”. Another Instagram user added, “Your picture & post brought tears to my eyes. That small gesture is, no doubt, quite huge for your patients. I can only imagine how terrifying it is to be a patient w/COVID-19. Being surrounded by alien-looking people, feeling like you’re being treated like a bomb, like a plague itself is horrible. Your act of HUMANITY is everything. I hope all medical professionals join on board w/this. You’re awesome & special. Thank you for what you do to make the world a better place”.

