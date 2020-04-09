Legendary Nob Yoshigahara's Mathematical Puzzle: Here Is How To Solve It

Nobuyuki Yoshigahara was Japan’s one of the most well-known and celebrated inventor, solver and communicator of puzzles. Nobuyuki was lovingly addressed as Nobu by the Japanese people. He graduated from Tokyo Institute of Technology, majoring in applied chemistry.

He had a successful career in high-polymer engineering but quit it in order to become a high school teacher of chemistry and mathematics. He also worked as a puzzle columnist and contributed in various magazines. He also licensed many puzzles and had a prominent career as a puzzle inventor. His love for puzzles is unparallel as he wrote over 80 books on puzzles. With his unique love for puzzles, Nobuyuki Yoshigahara found a place in the International Puzzle Party and travelled across the world. In 2005, after Nobuyaki’s death, the puzzle design competition of the International puzzle party was changed to Nob Yoshigahara Puzzle Design Competition.

Nob Yoshigahara had an immense love of numbers and made many puzzles which revolved around the number game. One of such puzzles gained a lot of popularity for being Nob Yoshigahara's masterpiece puzzle. Check it out below -

Nob Yoshigahara's puzzle

The puzzle by Nob Yoshigahara shown above requires people to breakdown the numbers in a certain manner. The numbers are strategically placed, based on a rule. Once the rule is decoded, people can solve the puzzle with ease.

Solution

Each circle contains two individual numbers which need to be broken down. For eg. The first circle does not contain the number 72, but 7 and 2. The numbers in this puzzle are not placed in a parallel manner, but in a successive manner. Each number in the puzzle has been centred over the combination of four different numbers. Check out below -

Answer = 12.

Logic for first node is 7+2+9+9 = 27; next one is 2+7+4+5 = 18 and so on

