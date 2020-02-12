Meet Eclipse, An Adorable Dog Who Takes The Bus To Dog Park Every Day All By Herself

Can a dog walk itself? Well, meet Eclipse — a black Labrador Retriever-cross-Mastiff who has captured millions of hearts on the internet by taking a ride on a public bus all by herself to her favorite dog park every day. Eclipse has her own bus pass attached to her collar and goes to Belltown Dog Park to get some exercise before heading back all by herself. The eight-year-old pooch from Seattle is now a well-known face across the city and on the internet. Eclipse has her own Facebook page called 'Eclipse Seattle's Bus Riding Dog' which is followed by over 83,000 users at the time of writing the article.

Going to the dog park everyday

A Seattle native named Robbie Lauren explained how Eclipse first started taking the bus by herself when Young was taking too long to jump aboard. On the Facebook page, Lauren explained: "It started when her owner, Jeff Young, was taking too long when the bus arrived, so she impatiently ran ahead and got on the bus by herself. The bus driver recognized her and dropped her off at the dog park, and later Jeff caught up with her. After several more trips by herself, Jeff started letting her go on her own, and she always comes back home a couple of hours later."

"All of the bus drivers know her and she makes them smile, and many of the regular passengers enjoy seeing her every day and will often sit down next to her. Even the police have given their approval as long as the bus drivers are okay with the arrangement. "She makes everybody happy."," wrote Lauren.

Meanwhile, the netizens can't help but gush over the strong independent pooch who needs no assistance from her owner when she wants to go to the park. After Eclipse began taking solo trips on the bus frequently, she became the talk of the town and people started uploading pictures of her on the bus. She has now turned into a mini-celebrity.

Spent today riding the bus with Seattle's best-known solo-riding dog - and people want to take selfies with her. pic.twitter.com/xetx7I58wE — Lindsay Cohen (@lindsaycohen) January 14, 2015

You guys, Seattle's infamous bus riding dog just got on my bus. She rides by herself!!! pic.twitter.com/0ZWkqEOTyi — ✌🏼𝔸𝕊ℍ𝕃𝔼𝕀𝔾ℍ ✌🏼 (@artistashleigh) March 24, 2016

Her pet-parent Jeff has also claimed that he frequently receives calls from people who think that Eclipse might have run away. Everytime, he has to assure them that Eclipse knows where she is going and that he is always close by.

