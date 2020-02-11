Harsh Goenka Shares Video Of Dog Trying To Peep Into Neighbour's Home, Crack Up Netizens

Social media is often bombarded with hilarious memes and videos that end up becoming viral sensations in no time. Indian business tycoon Harsh Goenka recently shared a video of a dog that is now making the internet go gaga over it. In the video, a dog can be seen trying to look over a wall while stretching its entire body with the support of a tree. The video shows the dog using its front legs to climb up the wall while its hind legs are taking support from a tree.

'Ekta Kapoor serial' character'

The video has garnered more than 22,000 views and over 1,500 likes ever since it was shared by Harsh Goenka on February 10. The video is receiving a lot of reactions with some calling it a character from an Ekta Kapoor serial, while others related the antics of the dog with a prying neighbour.

Read: Cat Thinks Long And Hard Before Hitting Dog, Video Triggers Hilarious Reactions

Mind your own business. But when you love your neighbor as yourself...... pic.twitter.com/6YdJahk2if — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 10, 2020

Read: Couple Builds Mansion And Tree House In Their Backyard For Their Pet Dogs

Yoga Dog.. — Yogi Air (@ravindraair) February 11, 2020

This dog is definitely a character fom Ekta Kapoor's serials.😂😂 — Chandra @29Libra 🕉🇮🇳 (@ChandraG2961) February 11, 2020

This reminds me song of old movie Padosan

Mere samne vali khidki me ek Chand ka tukda rehta hai — Dipen Hingu (@dipen_hingu) February 10, 2020

Not just neighbours sir .. some relatives too do this all time 😠 — Ravindra (@Ravindra9101999) February 10, 2020

Read: Kriti Sanon's Pictures With Her Pet Dog Disco Is The Sweetest Thing On The Internet

In another incident, a 17-month-old German Shepherd was filmed helping her young sister break away from a puppy crate in England. The incident came to light when the owner decided to place a security camera after wondering for days as to how the puppy kept freeing herself every time he wasn't around.

Read: German Shepherd Filmed Helping Her 9-week-old Sister Break Puppy Crate

Read: Puppy Love: Westminster Dog At The Heart Of A Human Romance