Donald Trump Turns Bajirao: US Prez' Assistant Shares Morphed Video Of Him Dancing; Watch

President of the United States of America Donald Trump is on a two-day official visit to India. He arrived in India on Monday morning. During his visit, he is accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner. As he landed in Ahmedabad, he was greeted by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On his arrival in India, White House Director of Social Media and Assistant to Trump, Dan Scavino took to his Twitter to share a hilarious video. He shared a morphed video of US President dancing on the tunes of Malhari. It is an energetic song from Ranveer Singh’s film Bajirao Mastani that released in 2015.

Dan Scavino captioned the video as to India! #NamasteTrump. In the video, Donald Trump’s face is morphed to that of Ranveer Singh as he dances on the song. However, Dan Scavino had earlier shared a similar video on Twitter too. In August last year, Dan had shared a spoof of the video.

Before coming to India, Donald Trump himself had retweeted a video spoof of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. In the video, the US President was seen fighting like the protagonist Baahubali. By retweeting the video, he had said that he was looking forward to visiting his friends.

In the clip, Donald Trump was seen as actor Prabhas’s character from the movie as his face was morphed to Prabhas'. In his speech that he delivered at the Namaste Trump event, he gave a special mention to Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! https://t.co/1jdk3AW6fG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

