The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Dutch Engineer Uses Christmas Tree Lights To Recreate Snake Game

Rest of the World News

A Dutch engineer used Christmas tree lights to recreate the snake game. Jordy Moos has spent 100 hours to build the game using PlayStation 4 controller.

Written By Tanima Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man

An engineer from the Netherlands has reportedly recreated the famous snake game available for basic mobile phones in Christmas tree lights. Jordy Moos is said to have spent a total of 100 hours to create the game. Speaking to a media publication, the 31-year-old engineer said he came up with the idea last year, but got to work creating the system in February. The game is controlled and played through a PlayStation 4 controller.

Read: ‘Baby Shark’ Creators Release Navajo Version Of Viral Video

Jordy Moos took 100 hours to build the game

Moos explained that he took 100 long hours to create it mainly because most of the hardware work was new for him. He had to do a lot of research and had a lot of time spend trying things, he added. One of the reasons why the Dutch engineer took so long was his cat who would constantly mess his wires, he told. 

In order to make the systems work, the LEDs need to stay in their fixed position and are not allowed to move. There is also a need for a camera for the setup which his cat threw off the table, Moos added. Jordy finally cracked it after trial and error with a few different methods and programs. He has already created a two-player version of the game and is planning to build a noughts and crosses game.

Read: Pakistan Minister's Bizarre & 'inappropriate' Video Call With TikTok Star Goes Viral

Moos invention goes viral

The engineer has shared a video of him enjoying his new creation on Twitter. He has also created a tutorial to teach others and has promised to update more. Since it's been posted, the video has been viewed 46.5K times, retweeted 705 times and liked by 1.7K people. 

Read: Egg-standing Test Goes Viral As 'Ring-of-Fire' Eclipse Crosses Asia

Netizen laud Moos

Netizens have lauded Moos for his invention. A user wrote: "This is one of the coolest things I've seen.  Hats off". Another wrote: "I want one at home!". Likewise, a third user commented: "We are all waiting for 2020, and this mad lad is already in the year 4040". Here is Moos tweet and tutorial.

Read: Top Insanely Awesome Viral Aviation Videos Of 2019 To Watch During Christmas

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SANJAY RAUT SPEAKS ON CABINET
GIRIRAJ SINGH:SHIV SENA HAS CHANGED
JAVADEKAR RELEASES FOREST REPORT
CONSPIRACY DURING IMRAN'S DHARNA
SANJEEV BALYAN'S ALLEGATIONS
ISRO OFFICIAL PLAYS FLUTE