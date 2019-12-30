Dutch Engineer Uses Christmas Tree Lights To Recreate Snake Game

An engineer from the Netherlands has reportedly recreated the famous snake game available for basic mobile phones in Christmas tree lights. Jordy Moos is said to have spent a total of 100 hours to create the game. Speaking to a media publication, the 31-year-old engineer said he came up with the idea last year, but got to work creating the system in February. The game is controlled and played through a PlayStation 4 controller.

Jordy Moos took 100 hours to build the game

Moos explained that he took 100 long hours to create it mainly because most of the hardware work was new for him. He had to do a lot of research and had a lot of time spend trying things, he added. One of the reasons why the Dutch engineer took so long was his cat who would constantly mess his wires, he told.

In order to make the systems work, the LEDs need to stay in their fixed position and are not allowed to move. There is also a need for a camera for the setup which his cat threw off the table, Moos added. Jordy finally cracked it after trial and error with a few different methods and programs. He has already created a two-player version of the game and is planning to build a noughts and crosses game.

Moos invention goes viral

The engineer has shared a video of him enjoying his new creation on Twitter. He has also created a tutorial to teach others and has promised to update more. Since it's been posted, the video has been viewed 46.5K times, retweeted 705 times and liked by 1.7K people.

Netizen laud Moos

Netizens have lauded Moos for his invention. A user wrote: "This is one of the coolest things I've seen. Hats off". Another wrote: "I want one at home!". Likewise, a third user commented: "We are all waiting for 2020, and this mad lad is already in the year 4040". Here is Moos tweet and tutorial.

Playing Snake in my Christmas tree.



The apples that you need to collect are actually lighted Christmas balls. How cool is that?#ChristmasTree #Led #DIY pic.twitter.com/ffe2eJgJ0X — Jordy Moos (@JordyMoos) December 16, 2019

The tutorial is online!



For everyone who wants to game in their own Christmas tree or just want to know how it is made.



Have fun!https://t.co/VRpPI1sI0s — Jordy Moos (@JordyMoos) December 24, 2019

