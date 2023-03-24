Earthquake Of 4.6 Magnitude Rattles Izu Islands In Japan, No Casualties Reported

An earthquake that measured 4.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Izu Islands, a Japanese group of volcanic islands, on Friday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the islands, which stretch from south and east of the Izu Peninsula, experienced the tremors at 00:06:45 local time.

Preliminary information revealed that the tectonic movement occurred 28.2 kilometers deep and the epicenter was 29.988°N and 141.876°E. So far, no casualties have been reported in the region as a result of the quake. This isn't the first time that an earthquake has hit the islands. Earlier this year in January, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake shook Izu Islands at a depth of 409.1 kilometers.

6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Argentina

The recent quake in Japan comes just a day after another a strong earthquake struck Argentina's northwestern regions on the afternoon of Wednesday. Seismologists measured that the quake had a magnitude of 6.5. According to the USGS, there were no reports of deaths or injuries.

However, the country's National Seismic Prevention Institute said that the tremors were strong enough to make “hanging objects swing” in areas that experienced the impact. Preliminary data showed that the quake hit the northwestern province of Jujuy at 1 PM local time. It occurred at a depth of 209 kilometers (130 miles).

Its epicenter was 23.480°S 66.511°W, respectively. Locals in the province were alerted about the quake on their cellular devices. Media outlets also reported that the tremors were felt as far as northern Chile. "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.5 - 84 km NNW of San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina," the USGS said in a tweet.