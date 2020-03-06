Egypt Confirms 12 New Coronavirus Cases On Nile Cruise Boat

Egypt's health ministry has reportedly confirmed on March 6 that it has detected 12 novel coronavirus cases on Nile cruise boat heading to the southern city of Luxor from Aswan. Egypt has recorded Africa's first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) on February 14, according to the international media reports. The health ministry reportedly said that the person affected was a foreigner.

WHO asks to take precautionary measures

The nationality of the patients was not disclosed but had been identified on the based on travel patterns. According to the international media reports, the health ministry of Egypt said in a statement that the World Health Organization (WHO) had been informed about the newly detected case and the government has taken all necessary preventative measures to curb the further spread of the COVID-19 disease through the transmission. It also said that the person carrying the virus had not shown any serious symptoms and was in a stable condition.

Egypt prepared to contain the virus

Egyptian Minister of Health, Hala Zayed, had reportedly said that Egypt is prepared to confront the coronavirus. Hala had reportedly declared that the ministry will launch massive campaigns against Chinese restaurants in Egypt as a preventive measure. She further added that the governors were tasked to impose strict controls on Chinese restaurants, in order to prevent the epidemic.

Assistant Minister of Health for Preventive Medicine Alaa Eid had reportedly said that Egypt is one of the first countries to have prepared a comprehensive strategy to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. She further stated that Health Minister Hala Zayed held meetings with officials from the ministry immediately after the first statement from the World Health Organization about the virus. John Gabor, the WHO representative in Egypt, had earlier said that he had no doubts that Egypt was fully prepared to tackle the new coronavirus. He said that it was necessary to follow preventive measures to confront all viruses, especially the new outbreak.

