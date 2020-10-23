Erdogan Confirms Test Of Russian S-400 Air Defence Missile Systems, Dismisses US Criticism

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed the testing of Russian S-400 air defence missile systems by the military after similar reports emerged earlier this month. Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, Erdogan said that the reports of the missile testing are true and it will continue, adding that Turkey “won’t ask America for permission.”

Earlier this year, Ankara’s decision to purchase S-400 air defence system from Russia did not go down well with Trump administration and National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien even warned that Turkey could face US sanctions if it doesn’t get rid of the Russian system. Reports suggested that Turkey had deployed the S-400 air defence systems to the Black Sea province of Samsun, indicating a possible test.

Turkey’s relation with NATO allies has been facing challenges over several issues and the latest missile test prompted the US State Department to condemn the act. According to the State Department, the US has stressed that the S-400 transaction remains a major obstacle in the bilateral relationship and at NATO, as well as a risk for potential CAATSA sanctions.

Warning of possible sanctions

State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus had said that the United States has been clear on the potentially serious consequences for the security relationship if Turkey activates the system. The United States has repeatedly warned of possible sanctions if Turkey activates the S-400 system. Erdogan said that the opinion of the US is not binding on Turkey, indicating Turkey’s stance on the deployment of S-400s.

Recently, US Senators Bob Menendez and Chris Van Hollan had accused Turkey of shirking its international obligations and moving away from the NATO Alliance. In a letter to State Secretary Mike Pompeo, the duo said that the administration’s failure to impose sanctions on Turkey for its purchase of the S-400, an anti-aircraft weapon system developed by Russia, has emboldened Erdogan’s aggression across the Eastern Mediterranean and throughout the Middle East.

