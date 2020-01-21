The band One Direction have had many good interviews and had a lot of fun when they were together. Even though the members are now handling their ventures, the fans are still following them as one. One Direction became a part of the Late Late Show with James Corden a lot of times during their album releases and tours. Fans claim them to be some of their favourite moments of the band.

Here's One Direction's best moments on The Late Late Show with James Corden:

Tattoo Roulette with One Direction

In the year 2015, James Corden played a game with the Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson called Tattoo Roulette. In this game, there were five boxes that the boys and James had to pick. In one of the boxes, the word Tattoo is written while the others have the word Safe on it.

Whoever gets the Tattoo box will have to get a tattoo done live on the show. Liam and Louis get the Safe boxes. James also gets saved from getting one. Finally, as Harry reveals his box, he gets the Tattoo word. He then proceeds to get a tattoo done on his arm.

Dodgeball with One Direction

James Corden is known best for his funny plays that he stages with his guests. With One Direction, James Corden played dodgeball. He named the team Corden's Angels. Their anthem was the song Steal My Girl song by One Direction.

The four with James were up against the all-girls team. While they tied the score after two rounds, they lost the third. The video also has some funny moments as the boys from One Direction claim that they always wanted to play dodgeball.

Carpool Karaoke with One Direction

One fan-favourite segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden is Carpool Karaoke. The band One Direction also became a part of this segment. James Corden first played What Makes You Beautiful. They then wave at a fan in a car besides their and Liam shared that she had been following him.

They then sang Story of My Life and Best Song Ever. James then talked about how the band never made a typical band-like video with matching clothes and a choreographed routine. They then wear denim jackets and dance to No Control. They finally sing the song Perfect and James brings a rapping twist to Drag Me Down.

