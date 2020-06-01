'Easy Bake Oven': Flight Passenger Reheats Pizza Using Overhead Light, Netizens Divided

Reheating leftover food is always a challenge and people have been devising unique methods to do so since long. Recently, a photograph of a man reheating his pizza slice in the middle of a flight has left everybody amused. What has left everybody even more surprised is his bizarre method of using overhead light for the purpose.

‘Warming up leftovers'

A picture which shows the man holding puzzle slice close to the light was shared on Instagram by a page named Passengersshaming. Along with the picture, the Instagram page also joked that it was just a method to ‘Warm-up leftovers'

Meanwhile, the post started a debate on the internet. While many found it “cool" and "innovative", many others dubbed it as a “sad attempt to make sad slice edible” Meanwhile, one user joked, “I'll bet it improved the smell of the bus!” Another user wrote, “It's like an Easy-Bake Oven for the world traveller. If a lightbulb is good enough to cook brownies its good enough for pizza.” "I see nothing wrong here! It’s pizza for Christ’s sake!” read another comment.

This comes as a woman's simple method to re-pack a bag of chips has been winning the internet. In a recently shared video clip, a woman could be seen demonstrating a folding method which secures the chips even when the packet is inverted. She begins by folding sides of the bag inwards to make a triangle-like shape. She then flips the bag and rolls the empty portion till the time you can't roll without crushing the chips. Finally, she flips the pocket-type corners inside out.

