Last Updated:

'Easy Bake Oven': Flight Passenger Reheats Pizza Using Overhead Light, Netizens Divided

Photograph of man reheating his pizza slice in the middle of a flight has left everybody amused. What has left everybody even more surprised is his bizarre way.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Flight passenger reheats pizza using overhead light, sparks debate on internet

Reheating leftover food is always a challenge and people have been devising unique methods to do so since long. Recently, a photograph of a man reheating his pizza slice in the middle of a flight has left everybody amused. What has left everybody even more surprised is his bizarre method of using overhead light for the purpose.

‘Warming up leftovers'

A picture which shows the man holding puzzle slice close to the light was shared on Instagram by a page named Passengersshaming. Along with the picture, the Instagram page also joked that it was just a method to ‘Warm-up leftovers'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Passenger Shaming (@passengershaming) on

Meanwhile, the post started a debate on the internet. While many found it “cool" and "innovative", many others dubbed it as a “sad attempt to make sad slice edible” Meanwhile, one user joked, “I'll bet it improved the smell of the bus!” Another user wrote, “It's like an Easy-Bake Oven for the world traveller. If a lightbulb is good enough to cook brownies its good enough for pizza.” "I see nothing wrong here! It’s pizza for Christ’s sake!” read another comment.

Read: Video Of Woman Perfectly Sealing Half-eaten Packet Of Chips Wins Internet

Read: LeBron James Opens Up About Favourite Pizza Toppings In Latest Tweet

This comes as a woman's simple method to re-pack a bag of chips has been winning the internet. In a recently shared video clip, a woman could be seen demonstrating a folding method which secures the chips even when the packet is inverted. She begins by folding sides of the bag inwards to make a triangle-like shape. She then flips the bag and rolls the empty portion till the time you can't roll without crushing the chips. Finally, she flips the pocket-type corners inside out.

Read: Michael Jordan Pizza Poisoning Story Does Not Add Up, Claims Former Pizza Hut Employee

Read: Chrissy Teigen Teaches Fans How To Bake Pizza Crust In Three Ways; See Recipe Inside

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all