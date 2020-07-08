Former Miss Colombia Shows Off Beautiful Moves After Having Her Leg Amputated | Watch

Former Miss Colombia Daniella Alvarez has taken the internet by storm after posting a dance video for the first time since a part of her left leg was amputated. The clip has been shared by the 32-year-old on Instagram while saying “difficulties don’t matter”, and it shows Alvarez dancing with her “favourite dance partner”, her brother Ricky Alvarez. The short video has garnered nearly four million views after she showcased her entire journey that according to her followers speaks of ‘inspiration and will power’.

Daniella represented the South American nation back in 2012 in the Miss Universe contest and disclosed in June that she had decided to undergo surgery after the removal of a mass in her abdomen. The original operation, however, had caused some serious complications as the mass was wrapped around the main aorta artery. This was when the doctors diagnosed her with ischemia that bars the supply of blood to a specific organ. In the case of former Miss Colombia, the condition was halting blood supply to her leg.

Therefore, after having several sessions with medical professionals the UNICEF ambassador decided to get her the lower part of her left leg amputated. Before posting her first dance video since the surgery on July 6, she had promised her followers to get back on the dance floor after all her five operations were completed on June 23. Showcasing her moves on Elvis Crespo's 'Besos de Coral', Alvarez shared the video with the caption in Spanish translating to, “Putting swing to life with my favourite partner @rickialvarezv. Difficulties don't matter! We must be resilient in life!!". Watch:

'Contagious energy'

The viral video showing the Alvarez siblings has garnered well wishes of thousands of internet users. Most of the comments on Instagram were in Spanish and they translated to the netizens calling her smile and energy ‘contagious’. The internet user said, “Your joy and energy are absolutely contagious. Thank you for so many teachings.” Someone else also confessed that former Miss Colombia’s dancing video with an upbeat attitude is the ‘best thing she has ever seen’. Another user wrote, “A lump in my throat and at the same time my heart smiles. Thanks, I can only say thank you and God for so much.”

