Fresno Airport Fires Employees For Filming Tiktok Video On The Job

Rest of the World News

Former employees of Fresno Yosemite International airport, California said that they were fired from their jobs after recording TikTok video while being on duty

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Fresno

Former employees of Fresno Yosemite International airport, California said that they were fired from their jobs after recording TikTok video while being on duty. The viral video which has garnered more than 300,000 views, showed the men dancing at different parts of the airport such as in front of a parked plane, a baggage trolley and somewhere inside the passenger area. According to reports, the employees were fired because their actions and behaviour were deemed inappropriate.

Netizens criticise authorities for firing airport employees

The incident prompted a few people to criticise the authorities for taking such strict action against the airport employees.

 

 

Read: LeBron James Takes Over Internet After Dancing On TikTok With His Son Bryce: WATCH

Read: Scientists Solve Mystery Of Slimy Creature Seen In TikTok Video

Airport bosses did not like the video

While talking to a local media outlet, one of the men from the video, Tommy Chan said that they were done with work and had 30 minutes left for their shift to get over, adding that it was then they decided to make a video. Dannon Kredo also added that they had finished and that is why they decided to make the TikTok video. Kredo further added that they head from their bosses that their video had garnered a lot of hits and that is something they did not like.

Dannon Kredo said he was not confused that why was recording a video such a bad thing because they were promoting the company. According to reports, the four men were contractual employees at the Fresno airport. In a statement, Fresno Yosemite International said that the viral video was filmed during work hours and was unauthorised. The statement further read that the behaviour is a direct reflection of poor judgement by the people in question and that does not showcase the professional conduct expected out of employees working at FAT.

Read: 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Fans Recreate Famous Scene On TikTok, Watch

Read: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza's TikTok Videos Take Internet By Storm

Published:
COMMENT
