From Singapore To Antarctica: Woman Embarks On 30,000 Km journey To Deliver Food | Watch

As they say, not all heroes wear capes. Some come dressed as a delivery person, ready to provide their customers with delicious food items even if they have to cross four continents to do so. This was the case for Maanasa Gopal, who embarked on a 30,000-kilometer-long journey from Singapore to deliver food all the way to a hungry customer in Antarctica.

However, she made sure to document her escapade. A clip uploaded by Gopal on her Instagram handle displays her at an airport terminal, holding a carry bag containing the food items. Her first stop is Hamburg, after which she travels to Buenos Aires, Ushuaia, and finally her destination, Antarctica. The clip concludes with her reaching the customer’s residence and handing the food over to the man who opens the door.

Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption that her long journey was sponsored by online food ordering company Food Panda, and was completely carbon-offset. “Today, I did a special food delivery to Antarctica 🇦🇶 from Singapore 🇸🇬! Super excited to partner with the amazing folks at @foodpandasg to pull this off," she wrote.

'Amazing': Social media users react to the video

"It’s not everyday that you get to deliver Singaporean flavours across 30,000+ km and 4 continents to one of the most remote places on earth! The entire journey was carbon-offset in partnership with our green partners," she added. The clip has garnered over 38,000 views and several comments since being uploaded. Reacting to it, one Instagram user wrote: “Incredible.”

Another user wondered, “What's the order? What's the delivery fee?” A third user asked, “What was delivered tho?” In a previous post on her handle, Gopal revealed that she wanted to save money for a trip to Antarctica and required a brand to sponsor it in exchange for content exposure. A month ago, she revealed that Food Panda had reached out to her to strike a deal, which appears to have now come to fruition.