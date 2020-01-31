From Solemani's Killing To Coronavirus Outbreak, What Made January 'the Longest Month'?

While many netizens were sharing memes about January 2020, the first month of the new decade being 'extremely long', it might stand true considering the global events that marked the rocky start to the decade. Starting from United States President Donald Trump-directed air raid in Baghdad to Britain's departure from the union it joined in 1973, in just 31 days, January gave another direction to world politics.

Apart from politics, there were volcanic eruptions and also the spread of deadly coronavirus, therefore, on the last day of the 'historic' month, here's the full review.

January is the LONGEST month ever....Feel like January 77th🙄😩🥴 — Bald Head H03 S#!T (@SuperStarSwazy) January 28, 2020

The US killed Qassem Soleimani

Not a week into 2020, Trump directed an airstrike in Iraq and killed Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard's top commander Qassem Soleimani along with other military personnel on January 3. While the US said it was long-planned and was part of 'defensive action to protect Americans abroad', Iran's Prime President Hassan Rouhani promised harsh revenge and also criticised the US and its politicians.

Speculations of World War 3

Just after the killing of Soleimani, there were international reactions from all world leaders who either supported Trump or sided with Iran on saying it was unplanned and uncalled for. However, since Iran withdrew from the nuclear accord, it spiked the rumours of World War III. It was also seen trending on all social media platforms. Furthermore, it also led to the next highlight of the month, the Ukrainian plane crash.

Ukrainian plane crash

After the gran multi-national funeral processions of Soleimani were over, which also witnessed thousands of mourners who flooded the streets in the capitals to pay their last respects to their 'leader', Iran retaliated on January 8 by launching multiple missiles at Iraqi military bases housing US troops. However, Iran's 'human error' caused two missiles to hit the Ukrainian jet and killed all 176 people on board.

Initial reports had said that the Boeing 737 jet crashed shortly after taking off due to technical error, Iranian President later accepted the 'unintentional' downing of the plane. While Iran's government expressed grief, the world leaders whose nationals died in the crash still demand an independent investigation.

Australia bushfires

Turning out to be one of the worst natural calamities in the world, Australia's forests have been burning for several months due to record-breaking temperatures. The unprecedented fires have caused severe damage to the country's flora and fauna. According to international reports, more than a billion animals are already dead, fearing extinction of many species.

Coronavirus outbreak

An unknown virus started affecting people in the Chinese city of Wuhan in January and has now claimed over 200 lives with nearly 9,356 confirmed cases in China. Even the World Health Organisation has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a global health emergency. China has called for international solidarity and wants countries to avoid overreaction. Multiple cases have also been detecting confirmed cases of the coronavirus also called 2019-nCoV.

The virus can be spread from human to human interaction and there are no immediate symptoms. However, CoV can cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

Kobe and Gianna Bryant's death

The world was rocked by the death of 41-year-old NBA legend, Kobe Bryant his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna in a helicopter crash near California on January 26. A helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna and seven others crashed into a rugged hillside on January 26 outside Los Angeles while flying in foggy conditions.

According to international reports, the impact of the accident scattered debris over an area of a football field. The grief and admiration for the Bryant family poured in from all over the world for the 'sudden loss'.

Brexit Eve

The 'longest month' will finally mark its end by Brexit. Brexit just a few hours away, citizens on both sides of the historic divide have gotten emotional on 'Brexit Eve'. Britain will leave the European Union on January 31 at 11:00pm (2300 GMT) after joining the bloc nearly half a century ago.

However, even though most changes in Britain will not be immediate, it is essential to know what will exactly differ for the UK once it moves out from under the EU's umbrella. The changes will occur in the transition period negotiated between London and Brussels which would reportedly allow both sides to nurture the future relationship.

