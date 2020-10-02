Gandhi Jayanti: Indian High Commissioner To Singapore Pays Tribute To 'Bapu'

On October 2, the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. P Kumaran visited the Clifford Pier to pay tribute to the father of the nation where his ashes were immersed 70 years ago. In a post on Twitter, the Indian embassy in Singapore wrote that the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore commemorated Mahatma Gandhi at the Global Indian International School (GIIS) SMART Campus and at Clifford Pier.

"High Commissioner P Kumaran offered floral tributes to the Mahatma at the GIIS SMART campus," Indian High Commission said in a tweet. "High Commissioner P Kumaran also visited the Clifford Pier to pay respects at the place where a part of #MahatmaGandhi ashes was immersed more than 70 years ago at Clifford Pier," it added.

Mahatma Gandhi''s ideas and messages are more relevant than ever before, India''s High Commissioner to Singapore P Kumaran said in a PTI report. Further, at the event organized with ministers and policymakers on the 151st birthday of Gandhi, he said, “Gandhism resonates widely even today,” adding, that leaders worldwide opted Gandhi’s ideals of harmony and peace for “people-centric governance, providing better standards of living and respecting nature.”

High Commissioner P Kumaran also visited the Clifford Pier to pay respects at the place where a part of #MahatmaGandhi ashes were immersed more than 70 years ago at Clifford Pier-@fullerton_sg #GandhiJayanti GandhiJayanti #ગાંધીજયંતિ #महात्मागांधी #MannMeinBapu, #MKGandhi pic.twitter.com/kYSD5tlXTF — India in Singapore (@IndiainSingapor) October 2, 2020

One of the 'greatest leaders'

P Kumaran addressed Indian students and local community leaders on Gandhi Jayanti, where, he also pointed out the impact of Gandhi’s principles such as cleanliness in 2020 that inspired the 'Swachh Bharat' mission launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He insisted that Gandhi's ideas and messages were more relevant than before among leaders of the free world. Speaking at the event, President of the UN in Singapore Alexander Charles Louis called Mahatma Gandhi as one of the greatest leaders the world has seen. He urged the aspiring students to inculcate the Gandhian values and principles in their course of the journey.

President of Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) Tushar Doshi was quoted saying by PTI, “Mahatma Gandhi’s life is inspiring, and his principles of non-violence, simplicity, and truth inspire us in daily life”

