Gandhi Jayanti: Team 'Thalaivi' Remembers 'man Who Taught Value Of Fighting For Truth'

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen stepping into the shoes of late actor-former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha with her upcoming film Thalaivi, fondly remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. The actress, who recently jetted off to South India to resume shooting for the film, shared a video on Instagram while paying tribute to “the Father of the Nation” and wrote about the values that Gandhi instilled in every citizen of India.

Team Thalaivi remembers Mahatma Gandhi

The short video starts with late politician Jayalalitha offering flowers to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi during one of the events. Followed by this, slowly the clip shifts to the picture of Kangana Ranaut who is seen dressed as Jayalalitha’s character in the forthcoming biopic. Apart from this, viewers can also hear the tune of the famous bhajan by Mahatma Gandhi, Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram playing in the background. At last, the video ends with Kangana’s picture and a caption that read, “Happy Gandhi Jayanti, from team Thalaivi.”

The actress captioned the post on Instagram and wrote, “Celebrating 151 years of the man who taught us the value of fighting for truth with non-violence. Proud to be born as the daughter of this nation! Proud to celebrate the father of the nation.” Earlier, on October 1, the actress was over the moon as she not just clicked selfies to delight her fans, but also made the announcement about Thalaivi. The Tanu Weds Manu star termed it as a ‘special day’ to be resuming shoot after seven months and traveling to Southern India. Calling the film, which is an adaptation of the life of late actor-former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha, her ‘most ambitious bilingual project’, she sought blessings for her safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Thalaivi, directed by Vijay, had been set for release in June this year, but the entire calendar has been affected due to the pandemic. However, as the government allowed a partial resumption of theatres with 50 per cent capacity on Wednesday, fans of Kangana can hope for the film's release soon.

