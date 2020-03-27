German Chancellor Says Lockdown, Restrictive Measures To Continue To Curb COVID-19 Spread

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on March 27 announced that the partial lockdown and the restrictive emergency measures placed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus would remain in place. Germany has reported 43,938 positive coronavirus cases and the country’s death toll has risen to 817. As per reports, the Chancellor claimed that this was not the right time to be talking about relaxing the emergency measures.

Restrictive measures to continue

As per reports, Merkel claimed that Germany was witnessing a doubling of coronavirus cases every 5 days but that number needs to go down to every 10 days if loosening of restrictive measures is even supposed to be an option. On March 22, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel banned gatherings of more than two people amid the growing coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, Germany was ramping up restrictions in an attempt to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Germany had already closed down schools, non-essential shops and urged people not to gather, but before this ban had not put official restrictions on group gatherings.

As per reports, Angela Merkel said that the most effective way to defeat the coronavirus is through people’s own behaviour. These nationwide measures are scheduled to remain in place for two weeks. The measures will be imposed by individual states that have the power to decide when to roll them out.

Read: Germany Breathes Easy As Chancellor Merkel Tests Negative For COVID-19

Read: Hammerblow To Tokyo Olympics 2020? Germany Joins Delay Call After Australia & Canada

Exceptions to the ban do exist, such as families living under the same roof and then going out for walks. In addition to the ban on gatherings, businesses like massage parlors where people come in close contact with each other were also shut. Restaurants across the country except takeaway food was shut.

As per reports, Merkel appealed to citizen’s reason and empathy in implementing these tough contact restrictions, she said that she was very moved by people’s adherence to less stringent measures. Angela Merkel added that only by controlling our behaviour and following restrictions can lives be saved. She added that it was very important that people obey the rules and remain at least two meters away from people.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Germany Hunts For 6 Million Face Masks Lost At Kenyan Airport

Read: Germany Bans Gatherings Of More Than Two People To Curb Coronavirus Spread