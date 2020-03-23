Germany Bans Gatherings Of More Than Two People To Curb Coronavirus Spread

On March 22, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel banned gatherings of more than two people amid the growing coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, Germany was ramping up restrictions in an attempt to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Germany had already closed down schools, non-essential shops and urged people not to gather, but before this ban had not put official restrictions on group gatherings.

As per reports, Angela Merkel said that the most effective way to defeat the coronavirus is through people’s own behaviour. These nationwide measures are scheduled to remain in place for two weeks. The measures will be imposed by individual states that have the power to decide when to roll them out.

Exceptions to the ban do exist, such as families living under the same roof and then going out for walks. In addition to the ban on gatherings, businesses like massage parlours where people come in close contact with each other were also shut. Restaurants across the country except takeaway food was shut.

As per reports, Merkel appealed to citizen’s reason and empathy in implementing these tough contact restrictions, she said that she was very moved by people’s adherence to less stringent measures. Angela Merkel added that only by controlling our behaviour and following restrictions can lives be saved. She added that it was very important that people obey the rules and remain at least two meters away from people.

Read: Germany Could Announce Nationwide Lockdown As Coronavirus Cases Rise To 23,129

Read: Big Brother Germany Breaks The News About Coronavirus Outbreak; Contestants Shocked

Angela Merkel in quarantine

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after the doctor who administered her a vaccine tested positive for the new coronavirus COVID-19. The Chancellor 's spokesman said the 65-year-old German leader was informed about the doctor's test shortly after holding a news conference on March 22 as she announced new measures to curb the spread of the virus. The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 14,703lives across the world and has infected over 339,182 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019.

Read: Big Brother Germany Contestants To Be Told About Coronavirus Tonight Through A Live Stream

Read: Germany: Angela Merkel In Quarantine After Meeting Virus-infected Doctor