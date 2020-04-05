Germany Reports Drop In COVID-19 Cases For Third Consecutive Day

Germany on April 5 reported a third straight fall in the daily rate of coronavirus infections in the country by 146 cases. Germany logged in 5,936 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours compared to 6,082 on Saturday. According to reports, Saturday also saw a fall in the daily rate of infections as the European country had reported 6,174 new infections on Friday.

Germany is the only major country in the world that has so far seen a slow rise in the number of deaths and has been able to contain the infection to a certain degree, compared to its friends in the region. Germany has so far recorded 97,052 coronavirus cases, of which 69,174 cases are still active. According to data by worldometer, there have been 1,478 deaths in the country due to COVID-19, while 26,400 patients have been treated successfully. Germany like the rest of the world has been placed under lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 66,500 lives across the world and has infected over 12,24,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

The United States and France have also overtaken China in terms of deaths recorded with a combined toll of over 16,000. The United States is so far the worst affected country in the world with the total number of cases crossing 3,11,000. In Italy over 15,000 people have lost their lives due to the disease, while in Spain over 12,000 have died.

(Image credit: AP)