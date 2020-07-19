Marianna Vardinoyannis And Morissana Kouyaté Win 2020 Nelson Mandela Prize

The United Nations General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande on July 17 declared Greek philanthropist Marianna Vardinoyannis as one of the laureates for the UN 2020 Nelson Mandela Prize. The award was given to individuals who dedicate their lives to helping humanity, recognising the impact that they have made through their efforts. Along with Vardinoyannis, Morissana Kouyate of Guinea was also honoured with the prestigious award.

According to the United Nations, Vardinoyannis has been involved for around 30 years in the fight against childhood cancer. Her services have saved the lives of thousands of children. Muhammad-Bande’s spokeswoman Reem Abaza reportedly elaborated that Vardinoyannis is a world advocate for human lives, protecting the health and welfare of children everywhere.

READ: US Naval Forces Recreate Shosholoza On Mandela Day To Pay Tribute To Former SA President

The Greek philanthropist is a Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO since 1999. The UN website informed that Vardinoyannis back in 1993 also created the first Bone Marrow Transplant Unit in Greece where 1200 children from Greece, Mediterranean and Balkans, received bone marrow transplants, free of charge. In 2010, she also created the first Pediatric Oncology Hospital in Greece, recording 150.000 hospitalizations of children, which has been affiliated with prominent hospitals such as Johns Hopkins (USA), Sick Kids (Canada), Princess Maxima Pediatric Oncology Center (Holland) etc.

The laureates of the 2020 #UN #MandelaPrize for outstanding contribution to the service of humanity have been announced: Marianna Vardinoyannis of Greece and Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté of Guinea. Congratulations! #MandelaDay https://t.co/7AkbGzcbRA pic.twitter.com/y5I3BdAqjE — UN Turkmenistan (@UN_Turkmenistan) July 18, 2020

READ: Nelson Mandela Day 2020: Ideas To Celebrate The Day Amidst The Ongoing Global Pandemic

Kouyate’s exception efforts

On the other hand, Morissana Kouyate of Guinea is another Human rights activist who is known for his contribution towards violence against women and girls in Africa. According to the UN, he initiated efforts to address violence against women with the African Union Commission, leading to the Maputo Protocol, Africa’s regional instrument on ending violence against women. He also carried out exceptional efforts in the fight against harmful traditional practices, particularly for the elimination of the Female Genital Mutilations.

As per reports, both Vardinoyannis and Kouyate will be receiving the award during a virtual ceremony scheduled to take place on July 20. An in-person celebration is also reportedly being planned for a later date and is expected to be held at the UN Headquarters in New York, US. The news of the 2020 laureates came just a day before Nelson Mandela International Day, which falls on July 18. The Mandela Prize was established by the UN General Assembly resolution in June 2014, with the purpose to promote the principles of the UN, help enact social transformation and celebrating the life of Nelson Mandela.

READ: Is Nelson Mandela Day Public Holiday? Know Its Significance And Celebration Details

READ: Nelson Mandela Day Quotes That Will Influence And Inspire You