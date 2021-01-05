Greta Thunberg Trolls Climate Change Deniers On 18th Birthday With A Snarky Message

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg celebrated her 18th birthday on January 3 by trolling climate change deniers on social media. Thunberg has been known for her sarcasm since coming onto the world stage at age 15 and yet again she shared a selfie of herself wearing a ‘Flat Mars Society’ shirt alongside a snarky caption. The teen climate activist thanked her followers for all the well-wishes and also made fun of those who have accused her in the past of being “controlled” by her parents.

Thunberg’s caption took a hit at those who called her a pawn for others' agendas while her t-shirt made a mockery of the flat-earth society. Moreover, the print lettering on her t-shirt is also similar to Elon Musk’s "Occupy Mars" t-shirt slogan.

Thank you so much for all the well-wishes on my 18th birthday!



Tonight you will find me down at the local pub exposing all the dark secrets behind the climate- and school strike conspiracy and my evil handlers who can no longer control me!

I am free at last!! pic.twitter.com/w1VBG83VVN — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 3, 2021

Thunberg's climate activism

Thunberg earned global acclamation at 15 after launching her "school strike" on the steps of Sweden’s parliament, promoting climate action as the world combats an ongoing environmental disaster. She even criticised world leaders at the UN General Assembly in 2019 and she has clashed with US President Donald Trump, who told her to "work on her anger management problem". However, upon Trump’s unsuccessful election campaign result, Thunberg used the same criticism against him and said, "Donald must work on his anger management problem".

Even though Thunberg’s climate activism has now amassed a global following, she still maintains that she is not a leader by any means. In a bid to spread awareness, the climate activist has been urging world leaders to take steps and "face climate change". Greta Thunberg has been urging leaders to build a new system and tear apart the old energy deals in order to secure a change in beating climate change. The Swedish activist has demanded to halt all investment in fossil fuel exploration and extraction. She even asked leaders to establish annual binding carbon budgets based on the current best available science.

