Greta Thunberg Nominated By Swedish Lawmakers For Nobel Peace Prize 2020

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has been recently nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize by two Swedish lawmakers. The two parliamentarians, Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling nominated the 17-year-old activist and her ‘Fridays for Future’ moment for the prestigious award, international media reported.

She opened the eyes of politicians

According to media reports, they submitted a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee stating that Thunberg is a climate activist. In their letter, they stated that the main reason she deserves the Nobel Peace Prize is that despite her young age she has worked hard to make politicians around the world open their eyes to the climate crisis.

The letter added that the climate crisis will produce new conflicts and ultimately wars. Action for reducing our emissions and complying with the Paris Agreement is therefore also an act of making peace.

The pair also wrote that without ‘Fridays for Future’ movement and Greta Thunberg the climate issue would not have been on the agenda to the extent it is today. Nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize must be submitted by February 1. Though the committee never discloses the names of those nominated, those who propose candidates are allowed to reveal the names.

Meanwhile on Thunberg said on Wednesday that she has registered both her own name and her "Fridays For Future" global protest movement as trademarks to prevent them from being used for deceitful purposes. "My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever," the 17-year-old Swede wrote on her Instagram post. Greta Thunberg complained that people were trying to impersonate her by making false claims about representing her, in order to interact with high profile people, politicians, media, artists, etc.

The teen activist's struggle against climate change began in August 2018 when she skipped school for the three weeks in a row, and then on Fridays to spend the day outside Sweden's Parliament with a sign labelled "School strike for climate." Ever since, she has become the face behind the global protest movement, especially for the youth.

(With Agency Inputs)