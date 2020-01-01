Mom Accidentally Captures Selfie Instead Of Recording Daughter's Wedding Proposal

A would-be mother-in-law in New Mexico who was tasked with making a phone recording of her future son-in-law proposing to her daughter apparently missed the moment as she accidentally took a selfie video. The incident reportedly occurred at the penguin exhibit at the Albuquerque Biopark when Susan Griego recorded the video while watching Benjamin Steele Bacon proposed to her daughter Amber Griego. However, the couple told the media that the selfie video made the proposal more memorable.

Amber said that the incident was a perfect start. She added that it describes their relationship in a ransom and natural manner. On the other hand, Amber's mother admitted to the media that she’s probably not very good at photography.

Brother stops man from proposing to girlfriend

In yet another unique proposal fiasco, a man who described his story under Reddit's account 'Justnofamily' said that his brother and his fiance had been trying to make him postpone his proposal to his girlfriend which he planned on New Year. The man reportedly met his girlfriend two years ago and planned to propose on zero hour. Yet his brother who got married on December 21 and his wife don't want him to propose to his girlfriend so soon as it will shift the focus of the family from their marriage.

Woman proposes man after turning him down for 18 times

In another incident, a UK mum got down on one knee to propose to her sweetheart after turning down his marriage proposals 18 times. Michelle Davies decided it was the right time for marriage after being diagnosed with cancer. Michelle told the media that Jason first proposed to her way back in 1992.

