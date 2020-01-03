Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Harassment Cases Trial To Begin On Jan 6

Harvey Weinstein's high-profile sexual assault charges trial will reportedly open on January 6, more than two years after the film mogul was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 80 women during the #MeToo movement. Weinstein will be facing life in prison if convicted of predatory sexual assault charges by the New York state court. According to international media reports, the trial is expected to be six-week-long.

According to reports, Weinstein was accused by almost 90 women, including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow of sexual misconduct, however, he is being tried on charges related to just two women. Former production assistant Mimi Haleyi reportedly alleged that the producer physically assaulted her in his New York apartment back in 2016. The second alleged victim is anonymous, who reportedly said that Weinstein raped her in a New York hotel room back in 2013.

Poland model accuses Weinstein

The sexual assault allegations against former film producer Harvey Weinstein changed the functioning of the film industry and Hollywood altogether. It was not long before when The Weinstein Co. had reportedly come to a settlement of $25 million with women who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Now, Kaja Sokola, a former model from Poland has come forward and accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault when she was 16 years old.

Kaja explained the incident in detail thereafter suggesting that Harvey Weinstein sexually abused her. Sokola stated that Harvey suggested her to be comfortable with anything if she wishes to be a mainstream actor in Hollywood. Harvey then allegedly told Sokola that she would have to lose her inhibitions.

Kaja Sokola's attorneys Douglas Wigdor and Kevin Mintzer reportedly sent a joint statement out to the public which reads that they are not looking for a monetary settlement. The statement further read that they hope Kara accusing Harvey Weinstein encourages other victims to come forward. Harvey Weinstein's representatives have not yet come forward and issued any public statements.

