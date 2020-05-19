China: 'Heartbroken' Woman Sends Tons Of Onions To Her Ex-boyfriend To Take Revenge

In a bizarre incident, a heartbroken woman from China punished her ex-boyfriend, who cheated on her, by sending him tons of onions to make him cry as much as she did. According to an international media outlet, the woman, Zhao, was left devastated after she was dumped by her partner. When Zhao discovered that her former lover did not shed any tears after the split, she reportedly ordered a tonne of red onions to be delivered to her ex-boyfriend’s front door with a note that read, “I’ve cried for three days, now it’s your turn”.

While speaking to a local Chinese media outlet, Zhao said that she purchased that onion in the hope to make her ex-boyfriend cry. She said that she heard from her friends that her former lover was not upset at all after breaking up with her, whereas she cried for three days continuously. Zhao added that she was ‘heartbroken’ so she ordered a tonne of onions to his home because she wanted him to ‘know the taste of tears’.

‘Over the top behaviour’

A photo of a man standing clueless with 1,000 kilograms of onions at his front door also went viral on Chinese social media platform, Weibo. As per reports, Zhao’s boyfriend had broken up with her due to her ‘over the top behaviour’. The former lover reportedly said that his ex-girlfriend was ‘very dramatic’.

A ton of onion----A gift from a girl to her ex-boyfriend. It's very funny pic.twitter.com/yml3gtuvoI — Eileen Yuan (@EileenYuan2) May 19, 2020

While Zhao’s ex-lover complained about his ex-girlfriend being ‘dramatic’, his neighbours reportedly said that because of the delivery, the whole neighbourhood stinks of onions. Zhao’s revenge also comes as the country is all set to celebrate ‘520 Day’, which is an unofficial Valentine’s Day in the Chinese culture. Meanwhile, the ex-boyfriend reportedly asked, “Am I a bad person for simply not crying?”.

