Here Is How Leading Brands Responsed To Netflix's NSFW Tweet

Webcasting platform Netflix on December 5 took Twitter by storm with a naughty tweet asking Twitterati what they could say during sex but also when they're managing a brand Twitter account.
The question is part of a popular meme which is making the round with Netflix's popular show Sex Education and also serves as its promotion. This very tweet has gone immensely popular as brand accounts have replied to it with several answers ranging from comical to Not Safe For Work (NSFW). Take a look.
what’s something you can say during sex but also when you manage a brand twitter account?— Netflix US (@netflix) December 5, 2019
Brand accounts of Instagram, Catfish, Maybelline and more have joined the long brigade of the brand accounts to have responded to the bait. Several social media users also replied on the thread.
Hock Pockets wrote: "Nice Hot Pockets". Likewise, Buffalo Wild Wings wrote: "We really need to do more video". A netizen responded to the brand responses saying: "I can't wait for internet explorer to see this in 6 months". Another added: "911 the brands are at it again".
Read some of the response here.
We'll keep this private.— Firefox 🔥 (@firefox) December 6, 2019
Double tap.— Instagram (@instagram) December 6, 2019
netflix and chill?— hulu (@hulu) December 5, 2019
Can take anywhere between 7-10 minutes.— Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) December 6, 2019
Expert service. Unbeatable price.— Best Buy (@BestBuy) December 6, 2019
Sex Education is a web television series created by Laurie Nunn that premiered on 11 January 2019 on Netflix, starring Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, and Kedar Williams-Stirling. The first season of the series garnered over 40 million viewers after its debut on the streaming service. Netflix renewed Sex Education for a second series that will be released on 17 January 2020.
