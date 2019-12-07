The Debate
The Debate
Here Is How Leading Brands Responsed To Netflix's NSFW Tweet

Rest of the World News

Netflix on took Twitter by storm with a naughty tweet asking Twitterati what they could say during sex but also when they're managing a brand Twitter account

Written By Tanima Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
Netflix

Webcasting platform Netflix on December 5 took Twitter by storm with a naughty tweet asking Twitterati what they could say during sex but also when they're managing a brand Twitter account.

The question is part of a popular meme which is making the round with Netflix's popular show Sex Education and also serves as its promotion. This very tweet has gone immensely popular as brand accounts have replied to it with several answers ranging from comical to Not Safe For Work (NSFW). Take a look.

Read: Netflix Executive Touts ‘golden Era’ Of Streaming Service

Read: Netflix CEO Happy With Sacred Games' Performance, Investing Rs 3,000 Crore In India

Brands respond to Netflix

Brand accounts of Instagram, Catfish, Maybelline and more have joined the long brigade of the brand accounts to have responded to the bait. Several social media users also replied on the thread.

Hock Pockets wrote: "Nice Hot Pockets". Likewise, Buffalo Wild Wings wrote: "We really need to do more video". A netizen responded to the brand responses saying: "I can't wait for internet explorer to see this in 6 months". Another added: "911 the brands are at it again".

Read some of the response here.

Read: 'Marriage Story' Is All Set To Release On Netflix; Check Out The Dates Here

Read: Must-watch 2019 Netflix Series And Movies To Binge Watch On Christmas

About Netflix's Sex Education

Sex Education is a web television series created by Laurie Nunn that premiered on 11 January 2019 on Netflix, starring Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, and Kedar Williams-Stirling. The first season of the series garnered over 40 million viewers after its debut on the streaming service. Netflix renewed Sex Education for a second series that will be released on 17 January 2020.

Read: Ghost Stories Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor Looks Impressive In This Spine Chilling Netflix Film
 

Published:
COMMENT
