Hong Kong University Fires Professor Who Led Pro-democracy Protests

The University of Hong Kong has reportedly fired its law professor, Benny Tai, due to a criminal conviction over his role in the 2014 pro-democracy demonstrations. According to an international media outlet, Tai was one of the founders of the ‘umbrella protests’ that paralysed the former British colony’s business districts for weeks. While taking to Facebook, Tai accused HKU of bowing down to pressure from Beijing and said that the ruling was the ‘end of academic freedom’.

The 2014 protests had lasted for over 70 days and people took to the streets to call for democracy. Back in 2019, Tai was sentenced to 16 months in prison for his role. However, later in the year, he was granted bail. As per reports, the university governing council's decision to dismiss Tai goes against a previous ruling by its senate, which said that Tai had committed misconduct but there were insufficient grounds to dismiss him.

In a Facebook post, the 56-year-old said, “Academic staff in education institutions in Hong Kong are no longer free to make controversial statements to the general public about politically or socially controversial matters”.

He added, “The decision to terminate my appointment was made not by the University of Hong Kong but by an authority beyond the University through its agents," he said, adding "I am heartbroken to witness the demise of my beloved university”.

‘Personal issue’ concerning teaching staff resolved

According to reports, 18 members of the university’s committee voted for Tai’s removal, while two members were against. Now, if the law professor wishes to appeal the decision he would either go through the university’s chancellor, i.e HK Chief Executive Carrie Lam, or a judicial review.

Meanwhile, the university reportedly said that it had resolved a personal issue concerning a teaching staff member after a ‘stringent’ and ‘impartial due process’. The Hong Kong-Beijing Liaison Office also welcomed Tai’s removal and said that the University of Hong Kong’s decision to fire Benny Tai is a move that punishes evil and praises the virtuous. The Hong Kong University's ruling comes after the controversial Security law was passed in the city, giving more power to China.

(Image: @joshuawongcf/Twitter)

