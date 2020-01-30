Indian-American Couple Latest Victims In New Zealand's Volcano Eruption

An Indian-American businessman has become the latest victim in the New Zealand White island volcano eruption last month. Pratap Singh was visiting the island with his wife Mayuri who died in the same tragedy last month. The couple left behind 3 children who are now orphans.

3 young children orphaned

According to local media, Mayuri died on December 22 as a result of the injuries she suffered during the December 9 volcano eruption. Pratap Singh who is known as Paul had suffered burns on 50 per cent of his body and was admitted in a hospital in New Zealand. The couple's three children and Mayuri's mother who were with them decided to stay on the boat rather than go on the island and were not injured during the eruption.

13 people who were on the island during the eruption were killed instantly while several others were left with severe burns and hospitalized. According to a recent statement, the couple's kids, an 11-year-old boy and 6-year old twin girls will remain in the care of their immediate family.

White Island volcanic eruption

The volcanic eruption at White Island in New Zealand occurred on December 9 last year. It was initially believed that there were 100 tourists on the island when it erupted but that figure was later revised to 47 people. Tour operators and vessels that were in close proximity to the island managed to rescue 23 people from the island before the island was declared unsafe.

The volcano is New Zealand's most active volcano till date and more than half of it is underwater. The last time the volcano erupted was in 2016 and the last major eruption took place in 2000. More than 10,000 people visit the tourist place every year and at the time of eruption over 47 people were on the island. The majority of the people visiting the island on the day of the eruption were Australians, while the US, British, Malaysian, Chinese and German citizens made up the other half.

(with inputs form agencies)