Indian-American Rahul Dubey Features In TIME's 'Heroes Of 2020' For Sheltering Protesters

Indian-American Rahul Dubey has been hailed among the "Heroes of 2020" by the TIME magazine, honouring those who "went above and beyond the call of duty" this year. According to reports, Dubey let in around 70-80 people inside his home on the night of June 1, fed them, and let them stay until the curfew ended 6 am the next morning. Some of the protesters took to social media to shower praises on Rahul for letting them inside his home to take shelter.

Rahul Dubey, the man who let over 40+ protestors in DC into his home and then fed and made sure they were ok and safe, is my hero. He refused to let police into his house and protected everyone inside from being arrested 💙 be like Rahul Dubey! — Kam (@kamyb22) June 4, 2020

I want his name in the mf history books!!! Mr. Rahul Dubey pic.twitter.com/cid5W87H1Z — Salina🧜🏼‍♀️💕 (@SalinaLuve) June 4, 2020

TIME hails Rahul Dubey

TIME described Dubey as "The Man Who Gave Shelter to Those in Need”. TIME said, “From citizens providing food and shelter to those in need to volunteers who protected their neighbours from natural disasters, these heroes went above and beyond the call of duty in 2020”.

As per reports, the clashes between protesters and police took place in a residential area in Washington D.C. where Rahul's home was. The police threw pepper canisters at the crowd following which they dispersed and some of them went to the nearby houses on Swann Street seeking help. Rahul let the protesters inside his home who were asking if they could charge their phones and use the bathroom. Some of the protesters who were taking shelter inside his home were pouring milk on their faces because of the burns from the pepper spray, said Rahul while talking to the media.

Read: Indian-American Man Lauded For Providing Shelter To Protesters Inside His Home

According to the reports by PTI, Dubey said, "I open my door, and I start yelling, 'Get in! All these people were swarming in”. He added, “People were coughing, crying, strangers pouring milk into strangers' eyes. They were sharing information, writing down numbers for bail bondsmen. It was this real camaraderie”.

Read: Indian-American Raja Chari Among 18 Selected For NASA’s Manned Moon Mission

The United States was rattled by protests that erupted across the country over the killing of an African-American man George Floyd by a Caucasian police officer who choked him to death by pinning him on the ground with his knee. Several states imposed a curfew and called in the National Guard to take control of the situation. Looting and vandalising continued in several cities with luxury stores and other properties destroyed and some burnt to ashes.

Read: Time's 'Person Of The Year' Title For 2020 Goes To Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

Also Read: Indian-American Pramila Jayapal Elected As Chair Of Congressional Progressive Caucus

(Image Credits: Twitter/@Aj_ybs)