Indian embassies around the world have conveyed their greetings on the occasion of India’s 74th Republic Day, with some lighting up their buildings in tricolors and hosting cultural events and ceremonies. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the Embassy of India in Berlin invited its Indian diaspora to attend the flag-unfurling ceremony.

“The Embassy of India, Berlin cordially invites all the members of the Indian community and friends of India to the Flag Unfurling ceremony on the occasion of 74th Republic Day on January 26, 2023,” it wrote. The US Embassy in India released a musical video of renowned singers performing India’s national song.

In Egypt, whose President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived in India as a chief guest of the Republic Day parade, the Indian embassy said that it will be celebrating the occasion. “74th Republic Day of India will be celebrated at 0930 hrs on 26 January 2023 at Embassy of India premises,” it tweeted. Australia marked the occasion with the Indian High Commission hosting celebrations and High Commissioner Manpreet Vohra reading the President's message to the country.

Happy 74th Republic Day, India! We are celebrating #RepublicDay with a rendition of India's national song Vande Mataram!

As part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, Embassy organized a music concert, "Sangeet Sukoon" today featuring Indian band Carnatic 2.0 & Nepali band Kutumba to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties between India & Nepal as well as 75 years of India's Independence, & also marked 74th Republic Day of India.

Embassy of India, Baghdad decks up in shades of Tricolor ahead of 74th Republic Day.

Italy marked the glorious occasion by organizing an event at the Indian Embassy in Rome. “Celebration of 74th Republic Day of India at Embassy of India, Rome on Jan. 26. All Indian Nationals, PIOs & their family members are cordially invited to attend the function,” it said, urging people to RSVP the event.

Join us LIVE on Facebook tomorrow, 26 Jan, starting 10h30 for the celebrations of the 74th Republic Day

The Indian Embassy in Nepal conducted a music concert with a local band to celebrate India’s Republic Day, as well as the warm ties between the two nations. “As part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, Embassy organized a music concert, “Sangeet Sukoon” today feat. band Carnatic 2.0 & band Kutumba to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties btw India & Nepal as well as 75 years of India’s Independence, & also marked 74th Republic Day of India,” it tweeted.

In Iraq, the Indian Embassy illuminated with the tricolor, while in Israel, diplomats extended wishes and honoured India’s rich cultural heritage in a video shared on Twitter. "Embassy of Israel in India join in on celebration of India's rich heritage & cultural diversity by wishing our dear Indian friends in some regional languages," tweeted the embassy.