Indian-origin Singaporean Jailed For Shouting 'corona', Spitting On Hotel Floor At Airport

A Singaporean of India-origin has been sentenced to two months in prison after he reportedly shouted ‘corona’ and spat on a hotel floor at the Changi airport. A Singaporean Daily reported that the man, Jasvinder Singh Mehar Singh, had an altercation with a waitress over the operational timing of the eatery on March 3.

The accused then smashed a plate and spat on the floor of the Azur Restaurant at the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport hotel. Singh pleaded guilty for committing a rash act and being a public nuisance and was sentenced jail term, the first conviction in Singapore related to coronavirus outbreak.

According to media reports, Singh went to the restaurant and helped himself at a buffet line when the waitress told him that the eatery was closed. He smashed the plate angrily before yelling ‘corona’ and spitting on the floor. After he left the restaurant, the hotel manager guided him back to the hotel from Terminal 3 and called the security.

Singapore reports 1000 cases

As per the latest figures, Singapore has reported 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and four deaths. Singapore has made provision for all travellers arriving in the city-state to submit a health declaration before proceeding with immigration clearance following which they will be notified on the need of self-quarantining themselves for 14 days. Singapore also said that the number of coronavirus cases is estimated to rise in the coming weeks as more residents will return home from overseas travel.

COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 47,200 lives across the world and nearly 9,37,000 people have been infected globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until recently, however, the United States, France, Italy and Spain have surpassed its death toll anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. Health experts believe that the epicentre of the outbreak has shifted to the US which has reported over two lakh confirmed cases, the highest in the world.

