Indian Woman In Dubai Creates Record For Singing 1,000 Songs In 1,000 Days

A Dubai-based Indian, Swapna Abraham recently achieved the record of singing a 1,000 songs in 1,000 days. According to reports, all the songs were written, composed, sung and recorded by Swapna. The Golden Book of World Records has recognised Swapna with a total of four awards including the award for composing, singing and recording songs for a 1,000 days from April 8, 2017, to January 2, 2020. According to reports, Swapna is also planning to apply to the Guinness World Records for recording the most number of songs in a digital album.

Read: Celebrate Zayn Malik's 27th Birthday With The Best Songs Of The Singer

Swapna has sung more than 1,000 songs

According to reports, Swapna Abraham has sung more than 1,000 songs as she has also sung songs for children. She had sometimes recorded four or five songs on a single day and also complete a total of 22 songs in one day.

Swapna works for a management consulting firm and she said that she wanted to end her singing career on a high note by singing a 1,000 sings in 1,000 days. She went on to say that after working for 24 years and releasing 22 albums, she felt incomplete as a musician and that is when she decided to sing 1,000 songs in 1,000 days.

Read: Best Liam Payne Songs From 'Strip That Down' To 'Stack It Up'

Recorded songs early in the morning

According to reports, Swapna slept by 8 pm and she used to wake up by 3:30 am to record her songs between the time period of 4 am-6 am at a set venue before going to work. However, she finished her songs at home after coming back from work. In addition to this, Swapna joked that she even recorded a song at the airport while waiting to board a flight and when she was stuck in a lift.

She said while going back home from work she used to think about the kind of songs she wanted to write about, adding that her songs were based on topics such as love, relationships, values etc. Swapna said that her music always has a message and she has never sung a derogatory song.

Read: Best Kenny Rogers Songs That You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Away

Read: David Bowie's 2 New Albums With Never-heard-before Songs Releasing Soon