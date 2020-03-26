Indo-Canadian MP Kamal Khera Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'in Good Spirits'

Indo-Canadian MP Kamal Khera tested positive for COVID-19 after she returned to her previous nursing profession in the wake of coronavirus crisis. Khera, a parliamentary secretary in the government, became the first Canadian member of Parliament to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 31-year-old parliamentarian from Brampton West said, in a statement, that she started developing flu-like symptoms on March 22 and immediately began self-isolating. Khera was tested for COVID-19 the next day at Peel Memorial Centre in Brampton and was later informed that she got the infection.

'Office remains functional'

Khera said that she will remain in self-isolation and continue to monitor symptoms as per the guidance from Peel Public Health and the Public Health Agency of Canada. The Indo-Canadian politician said that she is in “good spirits” and her thoughts are with all families who have been affected by this public health crisis.

“I want to assure the constituents of Brampton West that I will continue to serve them as their MP and they can count on me to be back on my feet in short order,” said Khera.

“My office remains fully operational and my staff continue to work from home to ensure constituents are well supported during these unprecedented times,” she added.

Calling the service of healthcare workers “immeasurable”, Khera said that she remains indebted to those fighting the pandemic on the frontlines and risking their lives every single day to keep others safe. She also reminded everyone to practise social and physical distancing and take necessary precautions.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to Khera’s statement saying, “Take care of yourself, Kamal. We’re all thinking of you - and hoping you get well soon.”

After the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario (RNAO) called upon former members to volunteer in an unprecedented situation, Khera decided to return to her previous profession to fight the health crisis. “As an RN (Registered Nurse) there couldn't be a more important time to give back to my community,” she tweeted.

