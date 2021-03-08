International Women's Day: Indian Navy Deploys Women Officers On Warships After 23 Years

The Indian Navy on March 8 deployed female officers onboard its war vessels after a gap of 23 long years. The development comes on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Indian Navy had deployed women on warships for the first time in 1998 but the decision was soon revoked due to lack of facilities for female officers and other issues.

According to news agency ANI, which cited an Indian Navy spokesperson as a source, four women officers have been deployed on warships, of which two have been ordered to serve at aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, while two have been deployed on tanker ship INS Shakti. The spokesperson did not reveal exactly when the Indian Navy deployed those women officers on warships but said they were sent recently.

The Indian Navy recently started making separate toilets and cabins for women officers on its war vessels, preparing for future deployment of female cadets. One of the women, deployed on the tanker ship INS Shakti, while speaking to ANI, said they work shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts. The above-mentioned woman is a doctor, who is living her dream of serving as both a doctor and on a warship.

Indian Navy celebrates Women's Day

The Indian Navy on March 8 shared a two-minute-long video of its female cadets to celebrate International Women’s Day. The video shows the induction of lady officers at the Indian Naval Academy, starting with rigorous training involving numerous sports and physical activities. The video also shows how women officers play an important role in training the next generation of Naval officers.

