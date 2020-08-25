'Tehran, IAEA To Expand Cooperation', Says Iranian Vice President

The International Atomic Energy Association(IAEA) and the government of Iran shall soon expand cooperation, said Akbar Ali Salehi, the Vice-President of Iran and the head of Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran.

The visit comes at a time, when the US has been trying to recouperate the sanctions of the UN over Iran. It has been alleged that Iran had tried to violate the nuclear code with world powers, from which, the Trump administration had decided to withdraw in the year 2018.

"A new chapter of engagement between the IAEA and Tehran shall soon begin," added the Vice President of Iran.

After the negotiations between Tehran and IAEA chief had taken place on Monday, the Vice President of Iran had added that further developments in the cooperation shall soon be happening. (as quoted by Tasnim News Agency of Iran).

During the meeting between the government officials of Iran and the IAEA, the Iranian government mentioned that they won't be accepting any other additional demands beyond the committed deal of 2015.

The IAEA shall be acting in a manner that won't be favouring one over the other and shall operate per the criteria that have been approved internationally and mechanisms following the law, added Grossi.

During the visit to Tehran, the head of the IAEA shall also be meeting other officials, including President Hassan Rouhani and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The step is a new development between the two after the IAEA had passed a resolution in June earlier this year. The resolution had aimed to enable inspectors access at the location after it was alleged that unregistered activities are happening.

The reason, behind why Iran disagreed to the resolution passed by the IAEA because the charges were baseless and were adopted after Israel and US had built pressure over the organization, said Kazem Garib Abadi, the permanent representative of Iran to international organizations.

At first, the Iranian authorities had objected to change how the cooperation would work. However later, the Iranian President had confirmed the cooperation of the country.

