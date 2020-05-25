Iran Reopens Major Religious Sites Across Country Amid Pandemic Crisis

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Iran has reopened major Shiite shrines across the country. According to reports, the shrines were reopened after being closed nearly two months ago due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Iran was the worst-hit country in the middle east. Iran has reported 135,701 positive coronavirus cases and a death toll of 7,451.

Worshippers must take precautions

As per reports from Iran’s state news agency, the Imam Reza shrine located in northeast Iran and Fatima shrine and Jamkaran mosque which is located in the holy city of Qom was also reopened. The religious sites are allowed to open an hour after dawn and remain open until an hour before dusk. Even though these sites have reopened, worshippers must follow strict health protocols. According to reports, at Tehran’s Shah Abdol-Azim shrine, it is mandatory for worshippers to wear masks as well as go through a disinfection tunnel as well as get their temperature checked before they are allowed to enter the site.

Read: Iran To Partially Reopen Cultural, Religious Sites As Coronavirus Cases Drop

Read: Iran: Athletes Arrested Over Photographs That Showed Them Kissing On Rooftop

The Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (as) in the city of Mashhad, Iran has finally reopened today after almost 2 months due to the Coronavirus outbreak.♥️ pic.twitter.com/DcMfB1Yd1Z — Zaynabi Resistance (@zainab_mirza28) May 25, 2020

The courtyards of the holy shrine of Imam Reza(as) have been reopened since this morning, following the outbreak of the coronavirus virus. #Iran pic.twitter.com/ukzIT9AC9W — Ovain Ali (@AliiOvain) May 25, 2020

As per reports, Iran’s state TV, as well as several Tweets, showed overjoyed worshippers running towards the Imam Reza shrine, guided by attendants wearing masks. According to the shrine’s website, all worshippers are required to take critical precautions such as wearing masks and also maintaining appropriate social distance while inside the shrine. The worshippers have been told to bring their own prayer mats, book and other items so as to minimize contact with contaminated surfaces. The major religious sites in Iran were closed back in March along with schools, universities and all non-vital businesses.

Read: Rohit Shetty To Rajkumar Hirani: Filmmakers Aishwarya Rai Is Yet To Work With

Read: Five Iranian Tankers Carrying Fuel Enter Venezuela Despite US' Warning