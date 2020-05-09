Israel Shares Pic Of Street Named After Rabindranath Tagore On His 159th Birthday

Israel said on May 7 that a street in the city of Tel Aviv, home to several foreign embassies, is named after India’s first Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore to honour his contribution. On Tagore’s 159th birth anniversary, the Israeli embassy in New Delhi tweeted a picture of the street with a signboard that read “Rehov Tagore”.

We honor #RabindranathTagore today and every day, as we named a street in Tel Aviv in memory of his valuable contribution to mankind. pic.twitter.com/ZH826Ot0aP — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) May 7, 2020

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated annually in May, on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh, to mark the birthday of the legendary writer, poet, and thinker. The Nobel laureate is known for his philosophy of internationalism that left a huge impact on several leaders including Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Tagore won the Nobel in 1913 for his work titled Gitanjali that was originally written in Bengali and then translated to English.

Israel’s tribute to Tagore shows the close cultural ties between the two nations and India has also frequently reciprocated in different ways to strengthen the bilateral relationship. In 2018, the iconic Teen Murti Chowk was renamed after the Israeli city of Haifa, in the centenary year of the Battle for Haifa as a symbol of friendship between the two nations.

'Humble gratitude'

Indians expressed gratitude towards Israel for honouring the great poet and thinker and said that both countries will together achieve newer heights in the future. Check out some of the reactions:

Humble gratitude to #Israel for honoring a great thinker, educationist & humanist #RabindranathTagore https://t.co/tsaBbJuu8z — Sagnik Choudhury (@SChoudhury3) May 8, 2020

Tagore is honored And respected across the globe! Remembering Rabindranath Tagore! https://t.co/XmhQ9avOqi — CA Ranjeet K Agarwal (@CaRANJEET) May 7, 2020

My heart with Israel & Rabindranath Tagore today. Heartfelt regards to @IsraelinIndia. #RabindranathTagore —one of the greatest teachers mankind had ever had. #rabindrajayanti https://t.co/dmu4DHUzko — Debjani Bhattacharyya (@DebjaniBhatta20) May 8, 2020

