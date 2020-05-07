Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2020: Here Is The History And Significance Associated With It

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated annually in May, specifically on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh (which falls on May 8 this year), to mark the birthday of the legendary writer and poet. His work for Bengali and English literature is considered legendary. He was born in the year 1861 and hence this year's Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti marks his 159th birthday.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti history

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti marks the birthday of one of the greatest writers and poets who has ever lived. He started writing at the tender age of 8 and had already published his first set of work by the time he turned 16. He was deeply interested in the works of Shakespeare, Religio Medici, and Coriolanus, amongst other great writers, even though his family expected him to make a career in law. Rabindranath Tagore was the first-ever non-European to win a Nobel prize in the year 1913 for his work titled Gitanjali. The piece was originally written in Bengali and then translated to English. He was also a great painter and artist who would sometimes set up exhibitions to display his work. He was also known for the way he wrote plays and scripts which were renowned all over the world.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Significance

Rabindranath Tagore was a man who was respected across the globe. His contributions to literature are observed and remembered on this day very closely. He also set up an educational institution commonly known as Shanti Niketan. People read his work and admire the genius that he was on this day. His legacy is kept alive by dedicating a day to the beautiful works that he has created.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

Rabindranath Tagore Jayani is celebrated across the globe by holding various events that talk about his books and poems. Book reading sessions are held across the country where a major part of his Bengali works is also translated. Theatres are also organised in order to respect the legacy that was left behind by him. Children are educated about his contribution to Indian literature through special and fun programmes. However, Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2020 will be slightly different as people pay their respects individually as they are confined to their home.

