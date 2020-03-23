Italian Mayor Lashes Out At People Still Going Out In Public Amid Coronavirus Scare; Watch

As the deadly coronavirus outbreak tightens it grips worldwide and has spread to over 190 countries, an Italian mayor has become an internet sensation for shouting at the public to practice social distance. The sheer examples from people jogging more than usual to having social gatherings mostly when the country is struggling to deal with the pandemic have left netizens hysterical in times of the crisis of COVID-19 outbreak. At one point, the leader even mentioned that he had to go and stop a party just before shooting the video, and if people continue to defy the government and to meet, “things will not get better”.

The frustrated leader even takes a dig on the people who have put up posters about how the pandemic will be soon over and have turned into a running enthusiast. He stresses on the fact that that’s how coronavirus spreads and said that people are making 'joke of yourselves'. The video has been shared across social media platforms with most people calling it “appropriate”. The Italian mayor’s rant for more than two minutes has led people to believe that “he shouts because he cares”.

Read - Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US To Deploy National Guard In New York, California & Washington

The coronavirus which originated in China in December 2019 has now claimed over 14,688 lives worldwide as of March 23. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 190 countries and has infected at least 338,879 people. Out of the total infections, 99,011have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries, and the economy is struggling.

Read - Stephen Fry Reveals How He Pass Time In Self-isolation Amid Coronavirus Dread

UK tourist hotspots do not want travellers

Meanwhile, among other leaders who are urging people to practise social distancing, the UK regions that are traditionally stormed with tourists have pleaded on March 21 for people to not visit the coast or the countryside amid the increasing scare of deadly coronavirus spread. As Britain confirmed over 5,600 cases of COVID-19 and has reported 281 deaths, Steve Double, a Conservative member of the parliament for St Austell and Newquay tweeted “do not travel to Cornwall” because by doing so the tourists will “put lives at risk”.



In the far south-west of England, Cornwall has urged people to stay away from the region amid fears that there could be a mass exodus from London with people having second homes in rural regions. This comes after the British government’s decision to close down the large parts of the capital. Even while talking to an international media outlet, Double said, “please do not travel to Cornwall, we do not want to spread this virus any further”. He also added that the authorities have received “endless reports” of people still heading to the region which could “cost lives”.

Read - Coronavirus Crisis: 'Grey’s Anatomy' Donates Its Gloves, Gowns To First Responders

Read - Coronavirus Cases In Australia Continue To Rise, Cruise Denied Entry