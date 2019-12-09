Jacqueline Jossa Wins Survival Series, Impresses Fans With Her Will Power In Trials

English actress Jacqueline Jossa was crowned the Queen of the Jungle in this year's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Jacqueline was made to go through a Bushtucker trial which fans termed as the worst ever. Jacqueline made headline after she lay down for 10 minutes with creatures like slime, ants, scorpions, and fish guts.

Will just leave this here (in your mouth). 🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷 pic.twitter.com/2C8CmfzLS2 — Jacqueline Jossa (@jacquelineMjos) December 8, 2019

Fans on social media were shocked to see Jacqueline go through the horrendous trial with many terming it as the worst trial ever. Jacqueline beat runner-up Andy Whyment to lift the crown this year. Roman Kemp was placed third in this year's series. I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is a British survival reality television series where a group of celebrities live together in Australian jungles.

While fans were sharing the disgusting picture of Jacqueline with a scorpion in her mouth, the EastEnders actress was sharing the post herself. At one point in the show, while she was laying down on a star-shaped pool, she said that ants are climbing up to my nunny. Jacqueline took over this year's title from Harry Redknapp, who won the 2018 season.

Fans shocked

Do they remove the venom from snakes and spiders before the trials? 🤔

Never seen anyone get bitten during a trial and needed medical assistance... Although that would be awful obviously I'm just curious lol — Ellie(RagingRed) (@EleanorLevi) December 9, 2019

She needs to watch this back and see how many were on her face. I would be freaking out big time. She done so well bless her — Michelle (@Michell33092175) December 8, 2019

blows my mind that this time 3 weeks ago she couldn’t even think about spiders, and now she’s done that. i’m so so proud of her, fully deserves to win, she’s had the biggest journey in there and we’ve all seen her confidence grow massively since the start. my winner💖 #ImACeleb — jenny | 2👼🏼🥀 (@hopemclanden2) December 8, 2019

Just no! ✋🏽 I could not have any spiders near me let alone put one in my mouth!!! 😬 — Nathan Harrington (@NateHarrington_) December 8, 2019

