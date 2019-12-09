The Debate
Jacqueline Jossa Wins Survival Series, Impresses Fans With Her Will Power In Trials

Rest of the World News

Jacqueline Jossa was shocked fans after she lay down for 10 minutes with creatures like slime, ants, scorpions, and fish guts on TV show 'I'm a Celebrity'. 

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jacqueline Jossa

English actress Jacqueline Jossa was crowned the Queen of the Jungle in this year's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Jacqueline was made to go through a Bushtucker trial which fans termed as the worst ever. Jacqueline made headline after she lay down for 10 minutes with creatures like slime, ants, scorpions, and fish guts. 

Fans on social media were shocked to see Jacqueline go through the horrendous trial with many terming it as the worst trial ever. Jacqueline beat runner-up Andy Whyment to lift the crown this year. Roman Kemp was placed third in this year's series. I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is a British survival reality television series where a group of celebrities live together in Australian jungles. 

While fans were sharing the disgusting picture of Jacqueline with a scorpion in her mouth, the EastEnders actress was sharing the post herself. At one point in the show, while she was laying down on a star-shaped pool, she said that ants are climbing up to my nunny. Jacqueline took over this year's title from Harry Redknapp, who won the 2018 season.

Fans shocked

