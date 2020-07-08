WHO Chief Weighs Each Word When Asked About Brazil President Bolsonaro's Covid Diagnosis

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wished Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro a speedy recovery from the Coronavirus infection. On Tuesday President Bolsonaro himself announced to the reporters that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He had earlier mocked Coronavirus as just a 'little flu,' and was previously seen appearing in public and at rallies without a mask, even hugging supporters.

While addressing the daily press briefing on the Coronavirus, WHO Chief said no country is immune to the lethal infection while wishing the Brazilian president a fast recovery.

READ | PM Modi posts message to Jair Bolsonaro after Brazil's President tests Covid positive

"No country is immune and no country is safe and no individual can be safe. We wish his excellency President Bolsonaro a fast recovery and I hope the symptoms will be mild and his excellency will be back to the office as soon as possible to support his country," Tedros said during his briefing, visibly struggling to put words together.

READ | Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests Coronavirus positive after fourth test

Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

Bolsonaro was reportedly being treated with anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and azithromycin as he awaited the result of his fourth Covid-19 test in four months. Referring to the Covid-19 test he took Monday the president said "Everyone knew that it would reach a considerable part of the population sooner or later. It was positive for me," a news agency quoted him saying.

The President who has repeatedly downplayed the risks of the disease, on Monday, told supporters outside the presidential residence in capital Brasilia that he is feeling well. "I've done a lung screening, my lung is clean, OK? I went to do a COVID exam a while ago, but everything is okay," he had said.

READ | Jair Bolsonaro's supporters laud him despite Brazil nearing 16 lakh coronavirus cases

COVID-19 situation in Brazil

Brazil is the second-worst affected nation by the coronavirus outbreak. With 1,674,655 coronavirus cases and 1,117,922 patients recovering, 66,868 deaths have been reported so far.

READ | Night curfew to remain in force in Himachal till further orders: CM Jairam Thakur