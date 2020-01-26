The Debate
EAM S Jaishankar Thanks Maldivian And Lithuanian Counterparts For Republic Day Wishes

Rest of the World News

As the nation celebrates the 71st Republic Day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed gratitude to his counterparts for their wishes

Jaishankar

As the nation celebrates the 71st Republic Day with great fervor and pride, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed gratitude to his counterparts for extending their wishes for India on the illustrious occasion. Jaishankar thanked Abdulla Shahid, the Foreign Minister of Maldives and Linas Linkevicius, the Foreign Affairs Minister of Lithuania.

READ | Republic Day: Smiling Water Droplets Escort 'Jal Jeevan' Tableau Of Jal Shakti Ministry

The Foreign Minister of Maldives Linas Linkevicius took to Twitter to wish India in Hindi. He said, "I heartily congratulate the people of India on Republic Day. I am very pleased with the powerful and dynamic bilateral relations and cultural and spiritual ties between Lithuania and India."

Besides Lithuania and Maldives, several other nations wished India on Republic Day. Taking to Twitter, the US Embassy also wished the citizens of India in Hindi on the occasion of Republic Day.

READ | BSF's Camel Contingent Takes Out March On 71st Republic Day

Israel Ambassador Ron Malta shared a video on the Twitter handle @IsraelinIndia greeting Namaste and concluded his wishes with the salutations of 'Jai Hind'.

READ | Republic Day: Wing Commander Shaliza Dhami Explains Her Stellar Journey In The IAF

71st Republic Day celebrations

As India celebrates its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, the majestically grand celebrations at Rajpath witnesses India's strong military might, a bright display of cultural richness & diversity, social, and economic progress on display for the world to see. In this year's Republic Day parade, President Ram Nath Kovind is hosting Chief Guest President of the Federal Republic of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro.

READ | Google Celebrates Republic Day With Doodle Depicting India's Rich Culture

