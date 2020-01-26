EAM S Jaishankar Thanks Maldivian And Lithuanian Counterparts For Republic Day Wishes

As the nation celebrates the 71st Republic Day with great fervor and pride, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed gratitude to his counterparts for extending their wishes for India on the illustrious occasion. Jaishankar thanked Abdulla Shahid, the Foreign Minister of Maldives and Linas Linkevicius, the Foreign Affairs Minister of Lithuania.

Thank you Minister @LinkeviciusL for the warm wishes. Look forward to continue working with you to further build on our close ties. https://t.co/JEj7YwKHdk — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 26, 2020

The Foreign Minister of Maldives Linas Linkevicius took to Twitter to wish India in Hindi. He said, "I heartily congratulate the people of India on Republic Day. I am very pleased with the powerful and dynamic bilateral relations and cultural and spiritual ties between Lithuania and India."

Besides Lithuania and Maldives, several other nations wished India on Republic Day. Taking to Twitter, the US Embassy also wished the citizens of India in Hindi on the occasion of Republic Day.

Happy 71st #RepublicDay from the people of the United States of America to the people of the Republic of India! We share a true and deep friendship that is a source of stability, security, and prosperity for our countries and for the world. #RepublicDayIndia #USIndia pic.twitter.com/MDqDZBsJK5 — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) January 26, 2020

Israel Ambassador Ron Malta shared a video on the Twitter handle @IsraelinIndia greeting Namaste and concluded his wishes with the salutations of 'Jai Hind'.

71st Republic Day celebrations

As India celebrates its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, the majestically grand celebrations at Rajpath witnesses India's strong military might, a bright display of cultural richness & diversity, social, and economic progress on display for the world to see. In this year's Republic Day parade, President Ram Nath Kovind is hosting Chief Guest President of the Federal Republic of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro.

