Japan PM Shinzo Abe Lifts State Of Emergency As COVID-19 Cases Decline

Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe, on May 25, lifted the nationwide state of emergency which was imposed earlier in April to stem the spread of COVID-19. According to reports, the decision was made looking at the declining number of coronavirus cases. However, the officials have warned that caution was necessary to prevent a second wave.

Currently, the Asian nation has over 16,550 positive cases and a total of 820 people have lost their lives due to the infection, according to the latest data by John Hopkins University. On May 14, the Abe led government reportedly waived off state of emergency in 39 out of 47 prefectures of the country but the capital city of Tokyo remained under restrictions. However, speaking to reporters Abe had asserted that the capital and surrounding prefectures were showing positive signs that the infection was coming under control.

Recession in Japan

Now that the state of emergency is lifted, experts are speculating that Japan might rise from its recession. On May 18, Cabinet Office reported a drop of 3.4 per cent annual pace in seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product, and fears are growing that worse times may lie ahead. According to experts, Japan is extremely vulnerable to repercussions from the pandemic given its dependence on trade with both China and the US.

Recently, drone footage reportedly showed how the lockdown emptied everything from schools and shopping malls to public libraries. Japan's academic year normally begins in April, but most schools were closed after the government declared a national state of emergency on April 7 to slow the spread of the virus. Shopping malls, movie theatres and pachinko parlours were asked to suspend operations to prevent people from gathering in confined spaces.

