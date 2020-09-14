Japan’s Ruling Party Elects Yoshihide Suga As Shinzo Abe’s Successor

Japa’s ruling party has elected Yoshihide Suga as its new leader to succeed Shinzo Abe, making it almost certain that the chief cabinet secretary will be country’s next Prime Minister. The new chief of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will face another vote on September 16 in parliament to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He is expected to finish the rest of the current term until elections in September 2021.

Abe’s deteriorating health condition due to a relapse of ulcerative colitis, an intestinal disease, forced him to resign from the high office but would stay until his party decides on the successor. The LDP leader declined to endorse any possible candidate, stressing that he should not push his preference on the party.

However, the outgoing PM said that he would like to see someone on the prime ministerial position with a strong vision, sense of responsibility and passion. Suga has been a trusted lieutenant of Abe and has been working as a top government spokesperson. Any dramatic shift in key policy decisions highly unlikely as the administration is already busy mitigating the risks of coronavirus pandemic.

Suga hailed Abe's leadership

During a public debate on September 12, Yoshihide Suga said, “Prime Minister Abe’s leadership diplomacy was truly amazing. I don’t think I can match that. I think there is a diplomatic stance that would fit me and I will stick to my own style, while also seeking assistance from the Foreign Ministry. And of course, I will consult with (Abe)”.

Talking about his priorities, Suga said that his top priority will be fighting the novel coronavirus. He was joined by his two other contenders, former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida. According to public broadcaster NHK, a special parliamentary session will be held on September 16 to elect the new prime minister.

