You're Beautiful: Netizens Cheer As Woman With Rare Disability Steps Out Of 'comfort Zone'

Rest of the World News

A South Carolina woman born with a rare disability received a positive response from several internet users after she stepped out of her 'comfort zone'.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
rare disability

A South Carolina woman born with a rare physical condition received a positive response from several internet users after she stepped out of her 'comfort zone' and posted a photo of herself. Nila Morton. 21, was reportedly born with a rare condition called Ullrich congenital muscular dystrophy. The rare condition results in severe muscle weakness because of which she uses a wheelchair. 

Over the weekend, Morton dressed up and decided to post her photos and since then her tweet has garnered over five lakh likes and more than 36,000 retweets. Morton's photos in a black dress have received floods of extremely supportive comments. While speaking to an international media outlet she said that getting so much positive feedback made her smile and anxious at the same time. She further added that she knows that some people even had negative things to say, but she only saw how people had her back, which made her realise that she should never be nervous to show off herself. 

'Beautiful inside out'

The 21-year-old was amazed by the unexpectedly positive response she received. One Twitter user wrote, “Your make up looks wonderful, nice job”. Another said, “These photos are gorgeous. Loving the dress on you”. “You felt beautiful because you are beautiful! Never give a damn about what people think my love,” wrote another. 

Published:
