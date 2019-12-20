Georgia Family Finds An Owl In Their Christmas Tree, Nurses It Back To Health

A Georgia family recently found a real live owl in their Christmas tree. According to Katie McBride Newman, her 10-year-old daughter India found the owl while she was clearing the table after dinner. She said that her daughter loudly exclaimed upon the discovery and came running to her in the other room.

Not an ornament but a real-life owl

The discovery was made Thursday night, according to Newman after discovering the owl her daughter came running to her and said that the Christmas 'ornament' scared her before she started crying. Newman told local media that her daughter is a big fan of owls and that is why they have a lot of owl ornaments on their Christmas tree.

When Newman checked out the tree and got closer the owl turned its head and she was surprised to find the owl. The Newman family had purchased the Christmas tree a week after Thanksgiving and they suspect that the owl was inside the tree for a week, the family left their windows open at night so that the owl would leave on its own but it didn't. They called Chattahoochee Nature Center, a non-profit environmental centre about an hour away from their home who managed to capture the bird. As per the animal rescuers instructions, the Newman family gave the owl some raw chicken and nursed it back to full health before releasing it into the wild on Saturday, December 14.

In a similar incident, A couple in Australia got a Christmas surprise when they found a 10-foot giant python coiled around their Christmas tree in her balcony. Leanne Chapman and her partner found the reptile on December 12 according to local news sources. The sighting of snakes and other wilderness is quite common in Australia.

The couple did not notice the snake at first and were busy looking for butcher birds that usually come to their balcony, as they inched closer they were shocked to see the snake. Chapman while talking to local media said that they were about to shoo away the birds because they were making more noise than usual and then spotted the snake.

