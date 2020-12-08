John Lennon Was Shot Dead By A Deranged Fan In New York City On This Day In 1980

The former member of The Beatles, John Lennon was shot and killed by an obsessed fan in New York City on this day, i.e., December 8, in 1980. Lennon was a daunting member of The Beatles and he went to have solo success with hits like ‘Imagine’ and ‘Starting Over’. The artist was entering his Manhattan apartment building when Mark David Chapman shot him four times at close range with a .38-caliber revolver.

'Imagine all the people living life in peace'

Please share your tributes for John using the hashtag #JohnLennon. pic.twitter.com/qc8eHlT2UU — John Lennon (@johnlennon) December 8, 2020

READ: Twitter Releases Most Tweeted Emojis In India During The Year 2020, Take A Look

Lennon was born on October 9, 1940, in Liverpool, England. He grew up to be one of the most recognisable faces, and voices, in music as part of the pioneering rock and roll band The Beatles. While he was killed 40 years ago, his music and his message as a peace activist continue to entertain and inspire the masses. Till date, his songwriting partnership with Paul McCartney also remains the most successful in musical history.

(Image: PaulMcCartney/Twitter)

Lennon was one half of the singing-songwriting team that made the Beatles the most popular group of the 20th century. His band had taken Britain by storm in 1963 with the single ‘Please Please Me’. In 1964, “Beatlemania” then started spreading across the United States, with the release of ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’. The “Fab Four”, with their music and good-natured rebellion, were believed to be the perfect catalyst for the shift.

READ: Twitter's Top 2020 Moments: Dil Bechara, South Stars, Thrillers & Big Announcements Shine

Lennon’s assassination

After he was shot in 1980, Lennon was rushed in a police car to St Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital Centre, where he died. His second wife, Yoko Ono, who witnessed the attack, was with him. According to BBC, the witness report says that at least three shots were fired and others have claimed they heard six. There were also reports that said that Lennon staggered up six steps into the vestibule after he was shot, before collapsing. Jack Douglas, who was Lennon’s producer, said that he and the Lennon had been at a studio called the Record Plant, after which he had planned to have some dinner and then return to home.

(Image: @izumiman1961/Twitter)

Lennon’s death was a shocking act of violence and it was felt around the globe. Following his assassination, there was an outpouring of grief as fans held solemn vigils. His fans had gathered outside the Dakota apartments to mourn the loss of the iconic musician and stayed for days. Despite the sadness of losing Lennon, his fans were determined to help his dreams and songs live on forever. Strawberry Fields was officially dedicated on what would have been Lennon's 45th birthday.

READ: UK Man Accidentally Orders Inflatable Grinch Taller Than His House, Becomes An Attraction

READ: UK: Chester Zoo Shares Video Of Teeny Twin Monkeys, 'cuteness Overload' Says Internet