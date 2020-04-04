Kabul Gurdwara Attack 'mastermind' ISKP Chief Mawlawi Abdullah Arrested

Mawlawi Abdullah, also known as Aslam Farooqui, the chief of the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) has been arrested on April 4 in a special operation by Afghan security forces on the charges of planning the Kabul Gurudwara attack of March 25. According to reports, the Pakistan-national, Farooqui was previously a part of Lashkar-e-Tayebba (LeT) group, followed by Tehreek-e-Taliban and became ISKP chief in April 2019 to replace Mawlawi Zia-ul-Haq or Abu Omar Khorasani.

Kabul terror attack

In one of the deadliest attacks on the Sikh community in the war-stricken country, at least 25 people were killed and eight others were injured after an armed suicide bomber entered the prominent gurudwara in Afghanistan’s capital in Shor Bazar area at around 07:45 (local time) with 150 worshippers inside. The Islamic State group, which has previously also targetted the minority community in the country, had claimed the responsibility of the attack.

The attack rocked the international community and was heavily criticised by the United States, its allies and India. Now, after the arrest, Farooqui of Mamozai tribe and from Orakzai agency area on Pak-Afghan border, he will be interrogated by the Afghan National Directorate of Security, in a bid to find out the main person who ordered the deadly attack on innocent Sikhs at their place of worship and also to identify the role of Pakistan in the terror strike.

NIA starts first overseas investigation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered its first investigation on foreign land into the Kabul terror attack on April 1 under Sections 120B and 125 along with Sections 16, 18, 20, and 38 of UAPA under the provisions of the NIA Act have also been revoked.

The initial inquiry has indicated the involvement of an individual hailing from Kasargod in Kerala and others who are a part of the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). Three Indians- S Tian Singh, S Dewan Singh & S Shankar Singh were also among those killed in the gruesome attack.

